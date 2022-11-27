Oklahoma St. 78, Prairie View 53

Rutty 0-3 1-2 1, Douglas 3-7 0-2 7, Gambrell 6-13 1-2 16, Te.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Wesley 4-6 0-0 10, Miles 2-6 2-2 6, Augustin 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 1-8 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 1-1 0-0 2, Harding 1-1 0-0 3, M.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-57 4-8 53.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves