Oklahoma St. 70, No. 18 Baylor 65

Collins 2-4 2-5 6, Alnatas 5-15 4-5 17, Chastain 4-10 0-0 9, Keys 0-6 2-2 2, Milton 5-9 0-0 10, Garzon 6-11 3-4 18, De Lapp 0-1 0-0 0, Asi 3-6 0-0 8, Totals 25-62 11-16 70
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run