Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111

Dort 6-12 3-6 16, Wiggins 2-5 1-2 5, Pokusevski 2-6 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 15-27 8-8 38, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Bazley 7-11 1-2 15, Omoruyi 0-1 2-4 2, Robinson-Earl 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Jal.Williams 5-8 3-3 13, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Joe 4-4 4-4 15. Totals 44-89 24-31 117.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed