Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111

Dort 6-12 3-6 16, Wiggins 2-5 1-2 5, Pokusevski 2-6 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 15-27 8-8 38, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Bazley 7-11 1-2 15, Omoruyi 0-1 2-4 2, Robinson-Earl 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Jal.Williams 5-8 3-3 13, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Joe 4-4 4-4 15. Totals 44-89 24-31 117.

DALLAS (111)

Bullock 2-5 1-1 7, Finney-Smith 5-15 0-0 13, Powell 5-7 3-3 13, Dinwiddie 8-13 2-3 20, Doncic 8-23 15-19 31, Kleber 1-8 0-0 2, Wood 5-10 1-2 11, Hardaway Jr. 2-7 3-4 8, Green 2-5 2-2 6, Hardy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-95 27-34 111.

Oklahoma City 27 19 26 27 18 117
Dallas 25 26 20 28 12 111

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 5-25 (Joe 3-3, K.Williams 1-1, Dort 1-4, Omoruyi 0-1, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Bazley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2, Pokusevski 0-2, Mann 0-4), Dallas 8-40 (Finney-Smith 3-9, Bullock 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-6, Hardaway Jr. 1-3, Powell 0-1, Green 0-2, Wood 0-2, Doncic 0-6, Kleber 0-6). Fouled Out_Oklahoma City None, Dallas 1 (Doncic). Rebounds_Oklahoma City 47 (Bazley 8), Dallas 49 (Doncic 16). Assists_Oklahoma City 25 (Gilgeous-Alexander 9), Dallas 17 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 29, Dallas 30. A_20,307 (19,200)

