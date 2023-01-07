Oklahoma 68, Texas Tech 63, OT

J.Groves 2-9 0-0 5, Hill 7-15 2-2 18, T.Groves 3-6 1-1 7, Sherfield 4-17 0-0 11, Uzan 7-10 2-2 18, Cortes 1-3 0-1 2, Noland 2-4 0-0 5, Godwin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-65 5-6 68.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run