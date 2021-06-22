Oakland-Texas Runs

Athletics first. Mark Canha walks. Matt Chapman homers to center field. Mark Canha scores. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Ramon Laureano singles to center field. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Jed Lowrie walks. Ramon Laureano to second. Sean Murphy walks. Jed Lowrie to second. Ramon Laureano to third. Elvis Andrus singles to center field. Sean Murphy to third. Jed Lowrie scores. Ramon Laureano scores. Skye Bolt strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Rangers 0.

Athletics second. Mark Canha triples to deep right field. Matt Chapman grounds out to second base, Nick Solak to Andy Ibanez. Mark Canha scores. Matt Olson walks. Ramon Laureano homers to center field. Matt Olson scores. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Jed Lowrie flies out to center field to Adolis Garcia.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 7, Rangers 0.

Athletics third. Sean Murphy singles to shallow right field. Elvis Andrus doubles to shallow left field. Sean Murphy to third. Skye Bolt grounds out to first base to Andy Ibanez. Mark Canha singles to center field. Elvis Andrus scores. Sean Murphy scores. Matt Chapman walks. Mark Canha to second. Matt Olson pops out to shallow left field to Charlie Culberson. Ramon Laureano pops out to shallow infield to Andy Ibanez.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 9, Rangers 0.

Rangers fifth. Nick Solak hit by pitch. Willie Calhoun doubles to shallow left field. Nick Solak scores. Jose Trevino flies out to right field to Chad Pinder. Charlie Culberson doubles. Willie Calhoun scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa flies out to deep center field to Skye Bolt. Charlie Culberson to third. Eli White singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Charlie Culberson scores. Fielding error by Mark Canha. Adolis Garcia singles to shallow left field. Eli White scores. Joey Gallo walks. Adolis Garcia to second. Andy Ibanez grounds out to shallow infield, Jed Lowrie to Matt Olson.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Athletics 9, Rangers 4.

Rangers seventh. Charlie Culberson strikes out swinging. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Matt Olson. Eli White homers to left field. Adolis Garcia pops out to shallow infield to Matt Olson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 9, Rangers 5.

Rangers eighth. Joey Gallo homers to center field. Andy Ibanez strikes out swinging. Nick Solak walks. Willie Calhoun walks. Jose Trevino flies out to center field to Skye Bolt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 9, Rangers 6.

Athletics ninth. Matt Olson doubles to deep left center field. Ramon Laureano singles to left field. Matt Olson to third. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Jed Lowrie singles to left field. Ramon Laureano to second. Matt Olson scores. Sean Murphy doubles to deep left field. Jed Lowrie scores. Ramon Laureano scores. Elvis Andrus strikes out swinging. Skye Bolt doubles to deep right center field. Sean Murphy scores. Mark Canha strikes out on a foul tip.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 13, Rangers 6.