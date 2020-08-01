Oakland-Seattle Runs

Recommended Video:

Mariners fourth. J.P. Crawford singles to shortstop. Tim Lopes flies out to Stephen Piscotty. Kyle Lewis singles to left center field. J.P. Crawford to third. Kyle Seager doubles to right field. Kyle Lewis scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Evan White grounds out to shallow infield, Sean Manaea to Matt Olson. Austin Nola singles to shallow infield. Kyle Seager scores. Throwing error by Matt Chapman. Shed Long Jr. strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Athletics 0.

Mariners fifth. Dylan Moore doubles to deep right center field. Dee Gordon pops out to shortstop to Marcus Semien. J.P. Crawford singles to shortstop. Dylan Moore to third. Tim Lopes reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. J.P. Crawford to second. Dylan Moore scores. Throwing error by J.B. Wendelken. Kyle Lewis singles to center field. Tim Lopes to second. J.P. Crawford scores. Kyle Seager walks. Kyle Lewis to second. Tim Lopes to third. Evan White strikes out on a foul tip. Austin Nola flies out to deep left field to Robbie Grossman.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Mariners 5, Athletics 0.

Athletics eighth. Stephen Piscotty singles to first base. Sean Murphy walks. Stephen Piscotty to second. Tony Kemp reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Sean Murphy out at second. Stephen Piscotty to third. Marcus Semien triples to deep right center field. Tony Kemp scores. Stephen Piscotty scores. Ramon Laureano out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Dylan Moore. Marcus Semien scores. Matt Chapman flies out to center field to Kyle Lewis.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 5, Athletics 3.