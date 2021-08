Angels first. David Fletcher walks. Shohei Ohtani flies out to left field to Mark Canha. Justin Upton strikes out swinging. Max Stassi homers to center field. David Fletcher scores. Matt Thaiss lines out to shallow right field to Matt Olson.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Athletics 0.

Angels second. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Matt Olson. Brandon Marsh walks. Jack Mayfield doubles to left field. Brandon Marsh scores. Adam Eaton flies out to left center field to Starling Marte. David Fletcher grounds out to first base to Matt Olson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 3, Athletics 0.

Athletics third. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow right field. Mark Canha flies out to Adam Eaton. Starling Marte singles to deep right field. Elvis Andrus to third. Matt Olson homers to center field. Starling Marte scores. Elvis Andrus scores. Jed Lowrie grounds out to shallow left field, Jack Mayfield to Matt Thaiss. Ramon Laureano walks. Yan Gomes homers to left field. Ramon Laureano scores. Josh Harrison grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Matt Thaiss.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 5, Angels 3.

Athletics fifth. Starling Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Jack Mayfield to Matt Thaiss. Matt Olson hit by pitch. Jed Lowrie singles to center field. Matt Olson to second. Ramon Laureano reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jed Lowrie to second. Matt Olson out at third. Yan Gomes singles to right field. Ramon Laureano to third. Jed Lowrie scores. Josh Harrison grounds out to shallow infield to Max Stassi.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 6, Angels 3.

Athletics sixth. Matt Chapman called out on strikes. Elvis Andrus strikes out swinging. Mark Canha singles to center field. Starling Marte singles to right field. Mark Canha to third. Matt Olson is intentionally walked. Jed Lowrie singles to left field. Matt Olson to second. Starling Marte scores. Mark Canha scores. Ramon Laureano hit by pitch. Jed Lowrie to second. Matt Olson to third. Yan Gomes pops out to first base to Matt Thaiss.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 8, Angels 3.