Oakland-Cleveland Runs

Athletics second. Mitch Moreland hit by pitch. Josh Harrison walks. Mitch Moreland to second. Sean Murphy doubles to shallow center field. Josh Harrison scores. Mitch Moreland scores. Matt Chapman walks. Seth Brown pops out to shallow left field to Jose Ramirez. Elvis Andrus flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Mark Canha reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Matt Chapman to second. Sean Murphy to third. Starling Marte hit by pitch. Mark Canha to second. Matt Chapman to third. Sean Murphy scores. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow right field, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 3, Indians 0.

Athletics fourth. Matt Chapman walks. Seth Brown pops out to shallow infield to Jose Ramirez. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow center field. Matt Chapman to third. Mark Canha grounds out to shallow infield, Amed Rosario to Owen Miller. Elvis Andrus to second. Matt Chapman scores. Starling Marte doubles to left field. Elvis Andrus scores. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow right field to Owen Miller.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 5, Indians 0.

Athletics fifth. Mitch Moreland homers to right field. Tony Kemp walks. Sean Murphy walks. Matt Chapman walks. Sean Murphy to second. Tony Kemp to third. Seth Brown pops out to shallow right field to Owen Miller. Elvis Andrus walks. Matt Chapman to second. Sean Murphy to third. Tony Kemp scores. Mark Canha lines out to right field to Bradley Zimmer. Starling Marte singles to left field. Elvis Andrus to second. Matt Chapman to third. Sean Murphy scores. Matt Olson singles to shallow center field. Starling Marte to third. Elvis Andrus scores. Matt Chapman scores. Mitch Moreland flies out to left field to Oscar Mercado.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 10, Indians 0.

Athletics sixth. Tony Kemp singles to second base. Sean Murphy walks. Tony Kemp to second. Matt Chapman walks. Sean Murphy to second. Tony Kemp to third. Seth Brown out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Bradley Zimmer. Sean Murphy to third. Tony Kemp scores. Elvis Andrus reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Matt Chapman out at second. Sean Murphy scores. Mark Canha reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Elvis Andrus out at second.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 12, Indians 0.

Athletics eighth. Tony Kemp singles to shallow right field. Sean Murphy strikes out on a foul tip. Matt Chapman walks. Tony Kemp to second. Seth Brown singles to shallow left field. Matt Chapman to second. Tony Kemp to third. Elvis Andrus lines out to right field to Bradley Zimmer. Mark Canha doubles to right field. Seth Brown to third. Matt Chapman scores. Tony Kemp scores. Stephen Piscotty singles to shallow left field. Mark Canha scores. Seth Brown scores. Matt Olson pops out to shallow center field to Jose Ramirez.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 16, Indians 0.

Athletics ninth. Mitch Moreland homers to center field. Tony Kemp singles to shallow right field. Sean Murphy singles to left field. Tony Kemp to second. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging. Seth Brown called out on strikes. Elvis Andrus reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Sean Murphy out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 17, Indians 0.