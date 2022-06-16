Oakland-Boston Runs

Athletics third. Jonah Bride grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Franchy Cordero. Cristian Pache doubles to shallow center field. Chad Pinder singles to center field. Cristian Pache scores. Ramon Laureano doubles to deep right center field. Chad Pinder to third. Christian Bethancourt singles to left field. Ramon Laureano scores. Chad Pinder scores. Sean Murphy lines out to shallow left field to Xander Bogaerts. Matt Davidson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Bethancourt out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 3, Red sox 0.

Red sox third. Rafael Devers walks. J.D. Martinez singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Rafael Devers to third. Fielding error by Ramon Laureano. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Seth Brown. Rafael Devers scores. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow right field, Seth Brown to Paul Blackburn. J.D. Martinez to third. Trevor Story grounds out to shallow infield, Paul Blackburn to Seth Brown.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Red sox 1.

Athletics sixth. Sean Murphy lines out to third base to Rafael Devers. Matt Davidson grounds out to shallow left field, Rafael Devers to Franchy Cordero. Seth Brown singles to center field. Elvis Andrus reaches on error to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Seth Brown scores. Fielding error by Rafael Devers. Jonah Bride lines out to deep center field to Jarren Duran.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Red sox 1.

Red sox eighth. Rob Refsnyder pinch-hitting for Franchy Cordero. Rob Refsnyder singles to shallow left field. Christian Vazquez walks. Rob Refsnyder to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. pops out to shortstop to Elvis Andrus. Bobby Dalbec flies out to deep center field to Cristian Pache. Rob Refsnyder to third. Rafael Devers reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Christian Vazquez to third. Rob Refsnyder scores. Throwing error by Jonah Bride. J.D. Martinez singles to second base. Rafael Devers to third. Christian Vazquez scores. Xander Bogaerts reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. J.D. Martinez out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Athletics 4, Red sox 3.