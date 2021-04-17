Oakland 7, Detroit 0

DP_Detroit 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Oakland 5. 3B_Chapman (2). HR_Olson (2), A.Garcia (1), Canha (2). SB_Canha (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Mize L,1-1 5 7 5 5 0 4 Norris 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jiménez 2-3 0 2 2 4 1 Lange 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Oakland Irvin W,1-2 6 4 0 0 0 6 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 2 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 Weems 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Mize 2 (Chapman,Canha), Irvin (Goodrum). WP_Jiménez, Lange, Irvin.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:49. A_6,931 (46,847).