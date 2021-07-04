Oakland 7, Boston 6

|Boston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|45
|7
|15
|7
|Hernández 2b-cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Kemp 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Verdugo dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Martinez lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Chapman 3b
|6
|1
|3
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Moreland dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|a-Schwindel ph-dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|d-Bolt ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|c-Gonzalez ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Murphy c
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Santana cf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brown rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Pinder lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|b-Lowrie ph-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Boston
|000
|210
|100
|002
|—
|6
|Oakland
|010
|001
|020
|003
|—
|7