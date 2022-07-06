Oakland 5, Toronto 3

E_Biggio (2). DP_Toronto 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 6. HR_Chapman (12), Hernández (9), Piscotty (2). SF_Murphy (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Kikuchi L,3-5 2 1-3 2 4 4 5 0 Thornton 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Phelps 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Richards 1 0 0 0 2 2 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0

Oakland Martinez W,2-1 5 8 3 3 0 5 Puk H,8 1 1 0 0 0 1 Acevedo H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2 Trivino S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1

Martinez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Kikuchi 2 (Laureano,Bethancourt).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:40. A_4,846 (46,847).