Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 32 2 5 2 Semien ss 5 1 1 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 1 1 3 Moore 3b 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Lewis cf 4 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 1 1 Canha rf 2 0 1 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Long Jr. 2b 3 0 2 0 Brown dh 2 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 a-Davis ph-dh 2 0 0 0 d-Seager ph 1 0 0 0 Allen c 3 0 0 0 M.Smith rf 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 b-Nola ph-c 2 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 2 1 1 0 Hudson c 2 0 0 0 c-Lopes ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Oakland 000 030 000 — 3 Seattle 100 000 010 — 2

LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 6. 2B_Canha (2). HR_Laureano (2), Lewis (3). SB_Moore (1), Long Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Bassitt, W, 1-0 5 2-3 3 1 1 0 7 McFarland, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Diekman, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 2 Petit, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 Hendriks, S, 3-4 1 1 0 0 0 3

Seattle Graveman, L, 0-2 4 2-3 3 2 2 2 3 Misiewicz 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Ramirez 2 1 0 0 2 4 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Bassitt (Crawford), Misiewicz (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:20.