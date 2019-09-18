Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas City Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 28 2 4 2 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 Canha cf 2 1 1 0 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 Brown lf 4 0 2 1 McBroom rf 3 1 1 0 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Cuthbert 1b 3 0 2 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Starling cf 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 Dini c 2 0 0 1 Grossman rf 2 0 0 0 Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 Laureano ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 010 000 — 1 Oakland 000 000 20x — 2

DP_Kansas City 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Oakland 6. 2B_Dozier (28), McBroom (3), Brown (8). HR_Olson (35). SF_Dini (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City López L,4-8 6 4 2 2 1 4 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 Fillmyer 1 0 0 0 0 1

Oakland Anderson 5 5 1 1 0 2 Puk W,2-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 Soria H,20 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hendriks S,23-29 1 0 0 0 0 2

López pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_López (Canha), Fillmyer (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:32. A_14,992 (46,765).