O'Neill homers in Cards' win, D-backs lose 12th straight DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 2:17 a.m.
1 of6 St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado points to hecklers in the stands after his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) sprints around the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks as umpire Mike Estabrook, right, looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta, left, collides with umpire Jeff Nelson, right, after scoring a run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo shouts after getting the final out of the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas (10) celebrates his run scored against the St. Louis Cardinals with Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, left, and Josh Reddick (22) during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 St. Louis Cardinals' Lane Thomas (35) leaps to avoid a ground ball single on his way to third base as Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar, left, watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Nolan Arenado was battling at the plate, fouling off multiple tough pitches from Arizona's Madison Bumgarner before the eighth pitch of the at-bat. It was about a foot inside, but the St. Louis third baseman was still somehow able to yank it into the left field seats.
Even Arenado was surprised when the ball left the yard. Bumgarner watched in disbelief.