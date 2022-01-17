Notre Dame wins at Howard 71-68 in MLK Classic Jan. 17, 2022 Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 6:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 17 points, Nate Laszewski had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat Howard 71-68 on Monday in the MLK Classic.
Notre Dame led 67-56 before turning it over four times in five possessions, while Howard scored 10 straight. Cormac Ryan ended the Irish’s drought with two free throws with 41.5 seconds left for a three-point lead.