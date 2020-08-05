Notre Dame transfer QB Jurkovec can play for BC in 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec will be able to play quarterback at Boston College this season, if there is one, after receiving an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA.

Jurkovec is expected to start this year. He will have three seasons of eligibility.

As a backup for Notre Dame in 2019, Jurkovec played in six games, including the Nov. 23 matchup with Boston College. In all, he completed 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 130 yards.

He also played in two games as a freshman before he was redshirted in 2018.

Anthony Brown started six games last season for BC before a leg injury ended his season in October — the second time in three seasons he ended the year with an injury. Dennis Grosel started the last six games, including the Birmingham Bowl against Cincinnati.

Brown transferred to Oregon in the offseason.