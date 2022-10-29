Notre Dame hands No. 16 Syracuse 2nd loss in a row, 41-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, tailback Audric Estimé rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally, and Notre Dame defeated the No. 16 Orange 41-24 on Saturday.
Notre Dame (5-3) has won five of six since opening the season with two losses and has 26 consecutive regular-season wins against ACC opponents. The Fighting Irish have played their best football on the road, including a 45-32 win at No. 21 North Carolina despite five TD passes by UNC quarterback Drake Maye.