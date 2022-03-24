Notae, Arkansas muscle top overall seed Gonzaga out of NCAAs JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 11:13 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For 40 frenzied minutes, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Arkansas played a maddening, muscular style on both ends that took Gonzaga out of its game — and right out of the NCAA Tournament far earlier than these Zags expected.
Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and the determined, fourth-seeded Razorbacks dashed the No. 1 overall seed Bulldogs' title hopes with a 74-68 win in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.
