Northwestern State outlasts Abilene Christian 73-69

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Chudier Bile had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northwestern State to a 73-69 win over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.

Nikos Chougkaz had 10 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern State (9-12, 6-6 Southland Conference).

There were six ties and eight lead changes in the final 15 minutes, a stretch in which neither team led by more than four points. The Demons took the lead for good when Brian White hit a jumper for a 66-64 advantage with 1:16 remaining. Chougkaz hit a key 3-pointer for a 69-65 lead with 10 seconds to go.

Joe Pleasant had 16 points for the Wildcats (12-10, 7-4). Payten Ricks added 14 points. Clay Gayman had 10 points.

Northwestern State plays at Houston Baptist on Saturday. Abilene Christian plays Lamar at home on Saturday.

