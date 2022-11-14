Northwestern St. 64, No. 15 TCU 63

Wilmore 1-2 1-2 3, J.Black 9-15 0-0 25, Haney 3-12 0-0 7, Sharp 8-16 3-4 19, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Hampton 1-1 0-0 2, Prim 2-4 0-0 4, McDonald 0-2 0-0 0, Enmanuel 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 26-58 4-8 64.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed