Northwestern 61, Prairie View 51

Rutty 2-2 0-0 4, Douglas 0-2 0-0 0, Gambrell 6-22 0-1 16, Nelson 2-4 0-0 5, T.Smith 2-8 1-2 5, Augustin 2-7 5-8 10, Bell 2-8 0-0 5, Miles 2-6 1-3 6, Harris 0-1 0-1 0, Harding 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 7-15 51.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run