North Texas 70, W. Kentucky 66

Ousmane 3-11 0-0 6, Eady 1-5 0-0 3, Huntsberry 2-6 4-6 9, Perry 7-16 5-6 22, Scott 4-5 0-0 11, Jones 3-6 2-2 9, Martinez 2-2 2-2 8, Stone 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 13-16 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run