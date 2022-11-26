North Texas 68, Long Beach St. 47

Ousmane 7-10 6-10 20, Eady 1-2 0-0 3, Huntsberry 7-11 4-4 22, Perry 4-11 2-4 12, Scott 2-3 2-4 7, R.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Martinez 0-6 0-0 0, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Allo 0-0 0-0 0, Mattu 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Browne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 14-22 68.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves