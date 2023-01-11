North Texas 67, Louisiana Tech 65

Allen 1-1 0-0 2, I.Crawford 6-13 13-15 25, J.Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, C.Williams 4-14 8-9 17, Willis 5-6 0-0 13, Hunter 2-5 0-0 4, Bullock 0-0 1-2 1, Mangum 0-1 0-0 0, T.Williams 0-1 3-3 3. Totals 18-42 25-29 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run