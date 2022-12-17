North Texas 62, UMass 44

Ousmane 2-7 4-6 8, Eady 0-2 0-0 0, Huntsberry 3-15 8-10 14, Perry 6-14 9-11 23, Scott 0-2 3-4 3, Martinez 1-4 0-1 3, Stone 3-4 0-0 7, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 16-52 26-34 62.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run