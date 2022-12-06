North Texas 60, Texas-Arlington 57

Ousmane 4-6 1-2 9, Eady 2-7 0-0 5, Huntsberry 5-15 1-2 11, Perry 4-14 10-10 22, Scott 3-5 0-1 6, Martinez 2-7 0-3 4, Stone 1-2 0-0 3, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 12-18 60.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run