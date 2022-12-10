North Texas 60, Grand Canyon 58

McGlothan 1-5 0-0 3, Ouedraogo 2-3 3-4 7, Baker 2-5 0-0 6, Blacksher 1-9 5-7 7, Harrison 6-14 7-10 23, Baumann 0-2 0-0 0, McMillian 3-4 1-2 9, Knox 1-3 1-2 3, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 17-25 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run