North Texas 56, Middle Tennessee 51

Ousmane 3-5 0-0 6, Eady 0-0 0-0 0, Huntsberry 3-14 1-1 8, Perry 2-5 5-5 11, Scott 5-6 0-1 10, Jones 4-7 5-6 13, Martinez 1-4 2-2 5, Stone 1-1 0-0 3, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 13-15 56.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run