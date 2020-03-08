Noll scores 18, Cornell beats Princeton 85-82

Recommended Video:

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Dean Noll had a career-high 18 points to lead five Cornell players scoring in double figures and the Big Red beat Princeton 85-82 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Noll made 7 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Jimmy Boeheim added 14 points, Kobe Dickson and Terrance McBride scored 12 apiece, and Riley Voss 11 for Cornell (7-20, 4-10 Ivy League).

McBride and Noll each scored five points in a 15-3 run that gave the Big Red a 61-51 lead when Dickson hit a 3-pointer with 11:57 to play and Noll's layup about five minutes later made it a 14-point game. Princeton scored 18 of the next 21 points — with Jaelin Llewellyn scoring the final 11 in a two-plus minute span — to take a 79-78 lead with 90 seconds to go but Boeheim answered with a three-point play and then made two free throws to give Cornell a four-point lead with 13 seconds remaining.

Llewellyn, a 6-foot-2 freshman, scored a season-high 30 points for Princeton (14-13, 9-5).

The Tigers will be the No. 3 seed and take on second-seeded Harvard in next week's conference tournament.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25