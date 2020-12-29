No preseason, no problem: NFL rookies shine in strange year MARK LONG, AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 2:35 p.m.
1 of10 New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) celebrates as he runs off the field after a win over the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) runs back a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Kelvin Kuo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tripped up by New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley as strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Brett Duke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Amari Cooper, rear, celebrate a touchdown catch by Lamb as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Grayland Arnold (37) walks away in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) tries in vain to pull in a pass over New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the end zone in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. The Saints won 52-33. Brett Duke/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) dives across the goal line while scoring a touchdown on a run as New York Giants outside linebacker David Mayo (55) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. Gail Burton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game as offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) blocks Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk (11) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Brown (30) after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, right rear, looks on at the play. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) tries to break a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Jets turned to veteran Frank Gore — along with rookie Mekhi Becton.
The critical play called for Gore to run behind Becton, a 6-foot-7, 363-pound left tackle and the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Becton stonewalled five-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and created enough of a hole for Gore to power into the end zone for his 100th career touchdown. It gave the Jets a 20-3 lead and was instrumental in their first victory of the season.