No place like home? Host advantage vanished in year of virus DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 7:37 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - A few fans watch in Lambeau Field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo. The eight teams hosting NFL playoff games this month are more than happy to be staying home with all of comfort it brings, but the actual advantage of playing there all but disappeared during this pandemic season of mostly empty stadiums. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, empty seats are shown at Levi's Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif. The eight teams hosting NFL playoff games this month are more than happy to be staying home with all of comfort it brings, but the actual advantage of playing there all but disappeared during this pandemic season of mostly empty stadiums. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - Cutouts of Minnesota Vikings fans are shown in the stands of US Bank Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo. The eight teams hosting NFL playoff games this month are more than happy to be staying home with all of comfort it brings, but the actual advantage of playing there all but disappeared during this pandemic season of mostly empty stadiums. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less
For the eight NFL teams guaranteed to host at least one game in the playoffs this month, the comfort of familiar surroundings sure can't hurt their quest to reach the Super Bowl.
Staying in the same time zone and avoiding airplanes and hotels ought to help players stay fresh. For the far-north teams, namely Green Bay and Buffalo, the cold, wind and potential snow could provide a timely boost against an opponent from a warmer-weather city.