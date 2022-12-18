No. 9 UConn 85, Florida St. 77

Howard 6-14 2-3 18, Timpson 5-6 1-3 11, Bejedi 2-12 2-2 7, Latson 7-19 9-10 24, Massengill 0-3 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 2-6 2-2 6, Turnage 0-0 0-0 0, Valenzuela 4-7 1-1 11, Totals 26-67 17-21 77
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run