No. 9 Tennessee pulls out 79-74 thriller over Arkansas AL LESAR, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 9:39 p.m.
1 of7 Arkansas' Jaylin Williams (10) heads to the basket while pursued by Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool) Saul Young/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Arkansas forward Vance Jackson (2) looks to pass the ball against Tennessee during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports via AP, Pool) Randy Sartin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Tennessee's Yves Pons (35) dunks the ball against Arkansas' Vance Jackson Jr. (2) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool) Saul Young/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Arkansas' Jaylin Williams (10) attempts to score while guarded by Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) and John Fulkerson (10) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool) Saul Young/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Tennessee's John Fulkerson (10) shoots against Arkansas forward Connor Vanover (23) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports via AP, Pool) Randy Sartin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James (5) attempts to score against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool) Saul Young/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman talks to his team during a timeout during an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports via AP, Pool) Randy Sartin/AP Show More Show Less
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey scored 17 points apiece and Tennessee hit eight free throws in the final minute as the No. 9 Volunteers pulled out a 79-74 Southeastern Conference victory over Arkansas on Wednesday night.
John Fulkerson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and freshman Keon Johnson added 14 for the Vols.