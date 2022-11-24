No. 9 Arkansas 78, San Diego St. 74, OT

Makhi.Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Black 3-11 9-10 15, Council 6-19 7-11 19, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Walsh 3-7 1-2 7, Brazile 6-14 5-8 20, Ka.Johnson 2-2 3-5 7, Makhe.Mitchell 3-3 0-0 6, Dunning 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 27-38 78.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves