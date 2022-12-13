No. 9 Arizona 99, Texas A&M-CC 61

Keys 2-8 0-0 4, Mushila 4-12 0-0 9, Jackson 2-7 0-0 5, Murdix 2-5 2-3 6, Tennyson 2-11 3-3 8, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Fryer 4-9 1-1 12, Dease 2-7 0-1 5, Grandberry 2-5 0-0 5, Nickelson 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-2 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 6-8 61.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run