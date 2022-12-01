No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoma St. 64

Boone 5-12 5-7 15, Cisse 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 5-13 4-4 14, Thompson 3-10 2-2 8, Wright 2-6 2-2 7, Asberry 3-4 2-2 11, Smith 3-4 1-2 7, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 16-19 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run