No. 7 Louisville downs Miami, sits alone atop ACC standings

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 16 points, Kylee Shook scored seven of her 12 points in the opening minutes to set the tone and No. 7 Louisville handed Miami its worst loss in 13 years by beating the Hurricanes 87-41 on Thursday night.

Yacine Diop scored 15 for the Cardinals (15-1, 4-0 ACC). Louisville scored the game’s first nine points and didn’t give up a field goal until 7:41 remained in the second quarter -- after Miami missed its first 16 attempts.

Jazmine Jones added 10 for Louisville. It was Miami’s worst loss since a 111-53 defeat to then-No. 1 Maryland on Jan. 10, 2007.

Miami was without its top player Beatrice Mompremier -- a 6-foot-4 senior averaging 16.3 points and 10.4 rebounds -- for the second straight game with a foot injury. Brianna Jackson led the Hurricanes (9-6, 1-3) with 13 points.

Shook scored Louisville’s first seven points, then started a fast-break score with a blocked shot for the Cardinals to cap the game-opening 9-0 run. Miami didn’t get on the board until a free throw by Jackson with 4:25 left in the first quarter, and finished the game shooting only 20%.

The win, combined with North Carolina’s win over No. 9 North Carolina State, left Louisville as the last ACC team without a league loss. N.C. State had been 3-0 in ACC play before Thursday.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals are now 90-10 in their last 100 games overall and 107-1 in their last 108 games -- dating back to December 2015 -- against unranked opponents. ... It was the third time this season that Louisville led wire-to-wire, and the second such game in the Cardinals’ last three outings. ... Cardinals coach Jeff Walz is now four wins shy of 350 for his career. He’s 346-101.

Miami: The Hurricanes have already played five teams in the AP Top 25. The Hurricanes are scheduled to face only two more in the final 14 games of the regular season. ... At 9-6, this is Miami’s slowest 15-game start since also going 9-6 to open the 2013-14 season. The Hurricanes were 7-8 at this point in 2007-08. ... Miami has lost three straight, matching its longest slide in the last five seasons.

BACK-TO-BACK

The Hurricanes played then-No. 8 Florida State on Sunday before hosting the seventh-ranked Cardinals on Thursday. It marked Miami’s first time facing consecutive Top 10 opponents since losing to No. 3 Duke and beating No. 6 North Carolina over Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2014.

WINNING RESOLUTION

Louisville is 3-0 so far in 2020, has won its last nine January games dating back to last season and is 22-2 in its last 24 games during the first month on the calendar.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Host Wake Forest on Sunday.

Miami: Host Syracuse on Sunday.