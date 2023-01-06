No. 7 LSU 74, Texas A&M 34

Malone 1-5 0-1 2, Patty 3-10 0-0 7, Bowles 5-18 0-0 11, Kay Kay Green 2-10 1-2 5, Kindred 3-14 1-2 7, McKinzie Green 0-1 0-2 0, Petticord 0-8 2-2 2, Totals 14-66 4-9 34
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run