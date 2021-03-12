No. 7 Houston eases past Tulane 77-52 in American quarters

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — DeJon Jarreau had his first career triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, helping No. 7 Houston to a 77-52 victory over Tulane in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday night.
Quentin Grimes scored 15 points and Marcus Sasser added 14 as each connected on four 3-pointers to help the Cougars (22-3) recover from a cold-shooting first half from long range. Houston will play the UCF-Memphis winner in the semifinals Saturday night.