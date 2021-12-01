No. 6 Villanova tops Penn 71-56 at Palestra for Big 5 win DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 1, 2021 Updated: Dec. 1, 2021 10:24 p.m.
1 of8 Villanova's Jermaine Samuels (23) goes up for a shot between Pennsylvania's Jonah Charles (2) and Michael Moshkovitz (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Jelani Williams (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Villanova's Caleb Daniels, right, goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Lucas Monroe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Villanova's Eric Dixon, left, got sup for a shot against Pennsylvania's Michael Wang during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Villanova's Eric Dixon, right, reacts after being fouled by Pennsylvania's Michael Wang during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) goes up for a shot past Pennsylvania's Clark Slajchert (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Villanova's Jermaine Samuels (23) goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Jonah Charles (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Pennsylvania's Jelani Williams, right, hangs onto a loose ball as Villanova's Eric Dixon falls over during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Gillespie has played so long at Villanova that the guard has become a de facto coach on the court. He tells his teammates where they should be, sets up the next play and echoes all the pregame instruction from coach Jay Wright.
“He really coaches the team,” Wright said.