No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84

Freemantle 6-12 2-2 14, J.Nunge 11-16 1-1 25, Boum 4-11 0-0 10, Jones 8-15 3-3 22, Tandy 2-7 0-0 5, Claude 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 1-1 0-2 2, Craft 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 6-8 84.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves