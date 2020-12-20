No. 6 Cincinnati beats No. 20 Tulsa in rainy AAC title game JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 12:19 a.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cole Smith made a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Cincinnati a 27-24 victory over No. 20 Tulsa on Saturday night in the rainy American Conference Championship game.
Alec Pierce had a career-high 146 yards receiving on five catches, Desmond Ridder passed for 269 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score, and Jerome Ford added a 42-yard scoring run for the Bearcats (9-0, No. 9 CFP).