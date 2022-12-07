No. 5 UConn 75, Florida 54

Karaban 1-3 0-0 3, Sanogo 8-13 1-2 17, Hawkins 5-12 3-3 15, Jackson 2-5 2-2 8, Newton 2-6 0-0 5, Calcaterra 4-7 2-2 11, Clingan 8-9 0-0 16, Alleyne 0-2 0-0 0, Diarra 0-1 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 8-9 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run