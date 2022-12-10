No. 5 UConn 114, LIU 61

Ndiaye 1-3 1-2 3, Booker 3-8 0-0 6, Burns 4-9 2-4 11, Greene 6-15 5-8 17, J.Johnson 6-12 7-10 19, Bailey 1-3 0-0 3, Delancy 1-2 0-0 2, Kamich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 15-24 61.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run