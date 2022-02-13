No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th qtr, pull away from Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 15 of her 19 points after halftime while No. 5 North Carolina State missed only one shot in the fourth quarter to pull away late and beat Duke 77-62 on Sunday.

Brown-Turner made 9 of 11 shots overall and came up with multiple key baskets in the fourth, including a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2:38 left that was part of a game-clinching 13-0 run.

It was part of a lights-out shooting performance over the final period for N.C. State (23-3, 14-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which made 11 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter and finished the game at 57%. That also marked the first time the Wolfpack reached 14-1 in ACC play since the 1984-85 season under late Hall of Famer Kay Yow.

That fourth-quarter flurry changed the the final margin between teams that spent much of the afternoon separated by six or fewer points.

Lexi Gordon scored 13 points for the Blue Devils (15-9, 6-8), who shot 53% in the final quarter themselves but just couldn't keep up once the league-leading Wolfpack got rolling. But Duke shot just 38% for the game, including 3 for 14 in the third quarter when the game remained close.

N.C. State won last month's meeting 84-60 at home, rolling to a 23-point margin before the break. Things were much tougher this time around at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That included a scary moment late in the third quarter when preseason ACC player of the year Elissa Cunane went down in a heap and hit her head on the court as she and Duke's Onome Akinbode-James tangled for a rebound. Cunane stayed down on the court briefly holding her head before slowly walking to the bench after a play that resulted in a double foul, with Cunane briefly leaving the bench before returning to start the fourth.

Cunane had eight of her 15 points in the final period.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack needed overtime to win at Boston College on Thursday to stay in control of a race to what N.C. State hopes will be its first ACC regular-season title since the 1989-90 season. The win against No. 11 Georgia Tech to start the week came in the last game on the schedule against an AP Top 25 team, though the past two have shown it won't be an easy push to the finish line regardless.

Duke: The good news for the Blue Devils coming into this one is that they're healthier than they've been since Christmas after going 11 straight games missing at least one player or coach to injury, suspension or health protocols, including coach Kara Lawson missing three games. Duke had lost four of six overall but remains positioned for to contend for an NCAA Tournament bid, though it fell short in its effort to follow a win against highly ranked Iowa in December with another big upset.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Wake Forest visits the Wolfpack on Thursday.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Virginia on Thursday.

