No. 5 Houston 74, NC A&T 46

Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, D.Powell 0-3 1-2 1, Watson 1-7 0-0 3, Horton 4-12 1-1 11, Woods 10-18 3-6 26, Filmore 0-2 0-0 0, Elliott 0-5 5-6 5, Bettis 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Duke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 10-15 46.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run