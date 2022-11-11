No. 5 Baylor 87, Norfolk St. 70

Bankston 3-4 3-4 10, Tate 1-4 2-2 4, Beale 1-4 0-0 2, Bryant 9-17 2-3 24, Ings 6-8 2-2 15, C.Brown 2-7 4-5 8, Ford 2-3 0-1 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Sidibe 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-48 16-21 70.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed