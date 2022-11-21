Skip to main content
Sports

No. 4 Texas 73, N. Arizona 48

Mains 1-5 0-0 3, Towt 1-4 1-5 3, Cone 1-8 4-4 6, Fuller 6-10 2-2 15, Lloyd 0-5 0-0 0, Fort 1-6 0-0 2, Haymon 2-7 0-0 5, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Wistrcill 1-3 2-2 4, McLaughlin 0-1 2-2 2, Campisano 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 17-54 11-15 48.

TEXAS (4-0)

Allen 2-5 0-2 4, Disu 5-7 0-0 10, Mitchell 2-3 3-5 7, Carr 7-13 0-2 17, Hunter 5-9 0-0 10, Bishop 0-3 4-4 4, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 3, Rice 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 3-5 3-3 11, Anamekwe 2-2 0-0 5, Perryman 0-2 0-0 0, Bott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 10-16 73.

Halftime_Texas 50-22. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 3-17 (Fuller 1-2, Mains 1-2, Haymon 1-3, Fort 0-1, Wistrcill 0-2, Lloyd 0-3, Cone 0-4), Texas 7-24 (Carr 3-6, Morris 2-4, Anamekwe 1-1, Cunningham 1-2, Rice 0-1, Bishop 0-2, Bott 0-2, Disu 0-2, Hunter 0-2, Perryman 0-2). Rebounds_N. Arizona 30 (Fuller, Richards 6), Texas 33 (Allen 10). Assists_N. Arizona 9 (Cone 3), Texas 16 (Rice 5). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 13, Texas 16.

More for you
Written By