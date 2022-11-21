No. 4 Texas 73, N. Arizona 48

Mains 1-5 0-0 3, Towt 1-4 1-5 3, Cone 1-8 4-4 6, Fuller 6-10 2-2 15, Lloyd 0-5 0-0 0, Fort 1-6 0-0 2, Haymon 2-7 0-0 5, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Wistrcill 1-3 2-2 4, McLaughlin 0-1 2-2 2, Campisano 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 17-54 11-15 48.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves