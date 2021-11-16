No. 4 Indiana uses big run at end of half to rout Norfolk St EVAN GERIKE, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 10:12 p.m.
1 of5 Norfolk State guard Deja Francis (1) attempts a layup as she's defended by Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Indiana head coach Teri Moren reacts to a play on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Norfolk State, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Deja Francis shoots while being defended by Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers talks with players during a break in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Indiana guard Grace Waggoner (3) concentrates on the ball as she goes after a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Norfolk State, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Aleksa Gulbe each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Indiana rout Norfolk State 72-42 on Tuesday night.
Holmes, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, scored 18 of her points in the first half. The Hoosiers (3-0) only led 22-21 in the second quarter before they scored the final 17 points of the half to go into the break up 18.